Kinect Adventures - quick play preview

Kinect Adventures is like Indiana Jones, but with you as the controller. Can it work, should you just get a "real" game? We go hands on with the adventure game to see if it really does feel like pretending to be Indiana Jones. We goes hands on to find out.

Name

Kinect Adventures

What platform is it on?

Xbox 360

When's it due out?

November 2010

What other game is it like?

Lego Indiana Jones, Cuthbert in the Jungle, pitfall

Does it use any new tech?

Yep, Microsoft Kinect for Xbox 360,

The pitch

Float in outer space. Experience the thrill of roaring rapids. Tackle mountaintop obstacle courses. And dive into the deep to explore a leaky underwater observatory — all from your living room. With “Kinect Adventures,” you are the controller as you jump, dodge and kick your way through exciting adventures set in a variety of exotic locations.

The storyline

There isn't one, but remember Adventures are best when shared with friends and family members.

Video

Two videos of the dodge, dive, duck, and dodge game:

as well as the white water rafting:

Our first impressions

Following in the theme of Kinect Joy Ride and Kinect Sports, Kinect Adventures is a fun platform title that is all about teamwork or at least battling against another player head-to-head. There are over 20 level types in total in the final game and we were allowed to play three of them.

White water rafting as the name suggests involves you steering a raft down a river through the "gates" and collecting tokens on the way. You play it either on your own or with a friend and that means you've got to work together to steer yourself in the right direction. It's great fun and like Joy Ride and Sports is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face, if not out-loud laughter.

After rafting we played a level that involved collecting tokens and dodging barriers. You've got to dodge, duck, dive, and move your way out of trouble and the quicker you can learn the sequence the better. Finally we played an updated version of Ricochet that is like racket ball. Needless to say there is plenty of jumping, plenty of sweating and plenty of chances to make a fool out of yourself. We know we certainly did.

At the end of each level you get to see pictures of youraself from points in the game - normally of you looking silly, and you'll have the option to have them sent to a dedicated site which can then be pushed out to your Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Please note

The E3 games convention is a fantastic chance to see the latest games due out over the coming year, as well as, letting us get a glimpse into what is going to be the big titles and the ones to avoid like the plague.

The big problem however is that for most of the titles that glimpse is, well, just that. At the show you'll get to play a level here or a multiplayer map there.

So with that in mind we present you with our Quick Play.

What we've done is broken down the key facts you need to know and then given you our first impressions based on around 15 minutes of gaming. For us that 15 minutes isn't enough to do a First Look review. How can you rate a game that offers over 30 hours of gaming on just 15 minutes of play? However it should hopefully give you an idea, a feeling, a notion, of what to expect come launch day.