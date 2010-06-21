Xbox 360 red rings of death replaced with red eye of doom

Clearly, the red ring of death has been a major thorn in the side for Microsoft since the first Xbox 360 rolled off the production line. It's become the most notable beacon for problems and overheating issues the games industry has ever seen.

However, with the Xbox 360 Slim (out in the UK on 16 July), the company has had a chance to change all of that; one that it's grasped with two hands and a figure four headlock.

The Slim, you see, has no red rings. A green one, yes, but it doesn't change colour during times of trouble.

Instead, it has a red eye of doom. Oh yes.

As revealed by a forum member of NeoGaf, the single red dot in the middle of the on switch appears when something's up, much like a 1970s Cylon peeking out. However, thanks to some cunning pre-emptive shenanigans, Microsoft has fashioned a warning system and failsafe; if you see the bloodshot peeper of misery, it could very well be followed by an error message and forced shut-down, in order to avoid the same type of complete meltdown we've had on at least four Pocket-lint Xbox 360s in the past.

Rather than continue until it fizzes out completely, the forum member saw this message: "The Xbox 360 is shutting down to protect the console from insufficient ventilation. You can turn the console back on after the power light stops flashing".

Which can't be a bad thing, surely. Certainly better than it bricking.

Of course, if it appears too often, then things will be dire, but we reckon any such measures can only help and, anyway, we're much more impressed by the shining oculus of evil intent than the passé red rings.

What do you think? Do you reckon a pre-emptive shut-down is better than a complete failure?