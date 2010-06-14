Kinect for Xbox 360 confirmed for November
Microsoft has confirmed that it will be launching its new Kinect for Xbox 360 motion tracking accessory for the Xbox 360 in November.
The details come as the company prepares to give more details of the device, previously called Project Natal, at its second E3 event in Los Angeles.
Microsoft officially launched Kinect at a star studded event in LA with Hollywood names, press and key customers in toe, demoing a series of games and features.
The 2000 odd guests were treated to a Cirque du Soleil "imagined" event, although it lacked the usual acrobatics of those seen in Las Vegas and around the world.
Although Microsoft has yet to set a precise date or price for the new accessory it is expected to cost around £100 or $150 in the US.
Pocket-lint will be at the E3 Media Briefing, which starts in the UK around 6:30pm. We will bring you all the details of Kinect, and if rumours are true the launch of an Xbox 360 "Slim" thereafter.
UPDATE: Microsoft has confirmed the US launch date will be 4 November with the UK shortly after
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
Comments