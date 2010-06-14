  1. Home
Xbox 360 "Slim" leaked ahead of E3?

Just hours before Microsoft E3 media briefing on Monday, an advert for a new "slim" Xbox 360 has appeared and then disappeared in Italy.

The advert, which appeared on Italian gaming site console-tribe.com, and has since been pulled, shows a picture of the supposedly redesigned squarer looking Xbox 360 and touts that the device now comes with built-in Wi-Fi and a 250GB hard drive. 

Either way we will find out all the details in the next 24 hours. What do you think? Is Kinect the new name for Project Natal, and is Microsoft about to launch a new Xbox 360 at the show? Let us know what you think below.

Pocket-lint is attending the briefing Monday morning (US time) at E3 and will bring you all the news as it happens. 

