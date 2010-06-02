  Hulu set for E3 Xbox unveiling

Good news if you're one of our American readers. Well, good news if you're an Xbox 360 or Hulu fan at least. Because, as you've probably already guessed following that introduction, there are reports that Hulu will be making its way onto your Xbox dashboard.

Hulu on the Xbox is, according to a Gear Live source at least, going to be one of Microsoft's big announcements at E3 in Los Angeles which begins on 15 June. Microsoft's other big announcement, as we've already told you, will be the launch of Project Natal.

Back to Hulu though, the report suggests that it will be a subscription-based service. Presumably users will pay using their Xbox Live points, but this isn't clear as of yet.

For all of the news direct from E3 be sure to log onto Pocket-lint, where we will be reporting all the breaking news as and when it happens.