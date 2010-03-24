  1. Home
Microsoft unveils 250GB Xbox 360 HDD

Microsoft has announced that it'll shortly be offering a 250GB Xbox 360 hard disk that you'll be able to use to expand the storage on your games console.

The peripheral will give you a bit more space for the plethora of different things that the Xbox lets you download - game demos, Xbox Live arcade games, DLC, full games, TV shows, movies, music, clothes, equipment, pets for your avatar and many others.

The HDD will go on sale for $130 - which is approaching the price of the cheapest Xbox 360 console on its own. We haven't seen any sign of UK-specific pricing, but if we hear anything on that front then we'll be sure to let you know.

Update: Some commenters suggest the HDD is on sale at Amazon for £70.

