BioShock 2 launches into UK number one spot

"BioShock 2", the sequel to the popular "BioShock" launched back in 2007, has hit the all-format games charts in the number one slot during its first week of availability.

Sales of the new game have been strong enough for GfK Chart-Track to name it the biggest release of 2010 to date, as it overtakes "Mass Effect 2" both in the number one position and in terms of sales.

As far as the top five games chart goes, "Just Dance" is at number two, followed by "FIFA 10" then "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" and then "Wii Sports Resort".

Pocket-lint's recent review of BioShock 2 described it as "one of the most atmospheric and compulsive shooters around, and the new multiplayer mode is surprisingly good fun".

