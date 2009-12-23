Red vs Blue Christmas Special comes to Xbox Live
A Christmas special for machinima series Red Vs Blue and a new episode of the anime series Halo Legends have been created and will be showing on Xbox Live over the festive period.
Halo Waypoint will be screening a three-part holiday special of Red vs Blue between 24th and 26 December. Halo Legends: Origins, on the other hand, will be online for 24 hours only on 2 January, with a making-of documentary following up on 9 January.
The entirety of the Halo Legends series will be arriving on DVD, Blu-ray and on digital services from 16 February, distributed by Warner Home Video. If you want to find out more, there's a Twitter account and a Facebook page for the series.
