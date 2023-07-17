Games News xbox

latest
PlayStation and Xbox reach an agreement on the future of Call of Duty
The deal ushers Microsoft's purchase of Activision ever closer.
Microsoft thinks it knows the PS6 release date
If you're wondering when the PlayStation 6 comes out, so is Xbox.
The Xbox Series S gets more storage and Carbon Black styling
Microsoft unveiled a new version of its smallest console with a long-awaited change.
WD_Black's alternative Xbox storage card is finally here
It's been a long time coming, but we're finally getting some storage competition on Xbox.
You can no longer share Xbox game clips on Twitter, here's why
You can thank Mr. Musk for that.
Recycled Xbox Wireless Controller also (finally) comes with a rechargeable battery
You can now get an Xbox Wireless Controller that's made from recycled bits and pieces.
Cheaper Xbox Series X/S storage upgrades are coming but they are still too expensive
Best Buy has leaked a new Western Digital storage expansion module for the Xbox Series X/S.
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core gains two funky colour options
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller just got some more colour options, but you'll have to choose the Core model to get them.
Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass trial offer is no longer, well, offered
That $1 Xbox Game Pass trial is no more, but something else is coming.
Microsoft already has plans for an Xbox app store on iPhone
Microsoft is getting ready in case Apple has to allow third-party app stores onto the iPhone.
Forget the Xbox Series X fridge - now an Xbox Series S toaster may be on the way
The Xbox Series S is reportedly getting some merch to call its own, and it's all a bit strange.
A custom Mandalorian Xbox Series X/S is cool, but a Grogu controller is even cooler
Celebrate The Mandalorian season 3 with a cool new Xbox, but you'll have to win it first.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Friends & Family plan available in six new countries
The Friends & Family tier has expanded to new regions after successful trials. Will hopefully stretch further afield too.
Xbox Series X and S prices rise in Sweden - US, UK and Europe next?
Sweden follows Japan with higher prices for Xbox consoles. It's a trend that could well continue across other countries soon.
Xbox's green energy settings now available to all, with Google Home support also added
First available to Xbox Insiders, now all Xbox console owners get the energy savings features in the latest software update.
UK latest to oppose Microsoft's Activision buyout, claims it will "harm gamers"
Merger will stifle competition and give Microsoft too much of an advantage in cloud gaming sector, it says.
Microsoft yanks some of Xbox 360's best games from the Marketplace
Time is running out to pick up some iconic Xbox 360 titles.
Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox will not be at E3, claim reports
That's a big blow to the long-running show.
The FTC sued Microsoft over its Activision buyout to block possible EU settlement
The lawsuit only arrived when it became clear that the European Commission was considering a deal with Microsoft.
120 million Xbox gamers set a new record in 2022
Microsoft says that a record 120 million monthly active users played on their Xbox at the end of 2022.