(Pocket-lint) - Portkey Games opened its doors for another gameplay showcase around Hogwarts Legacy this week, showing off some interesting new glimpses of the game.

It's a pretty detailed video that runs through world traversal, combat and some other side activities, so it's well worth watching if you're looking forward to the game.

Firstly, you can get a look at broom-flying around the open world, which looks detailed and lush, plus the option of riding a Hippogriff instead, for a more imposing look.

The showcase gives us a quick look at how areas will change between seasons, gaining a blanket of snow in winter for example, before it moves on to combat.

Create the perfect gaming setup with the Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels By Pocket-lint Promotion · 7 November 2022 These panels are perfect for making your gaming setup unique.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Over five waves we get to see a bunch of spells and items in use during a duelling arena session, including the dealy Avada Kedavra.

The video wraps up after a look at the Room of Requirement, a resource well-known to fans of the franchise that will house some upgrades that we can unlock, including customisable clothes that pack in stat boosts thanks to magical properties.

It's a smart way to tie in upgrades to the game world, to our mind. The final twist in the showcase seems to be our character getting sucked into a book much like Harry and Ginny Weasley did to Tom Riddle's diary in The Chamber of Secrets.

We'd assume this would be someone else's book this time around, but it makes sense that he's not the first wizard to sequester memories in a tome. We'll doubtless have to wait to find out more about this mysterious topic.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.