Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase: How to watch the Harry Potter RPG event online

(Pocket-lint) - Developer Avalanche Software will host a "new look" at Hogwarts Legacy today, with a gameplay showcase event to be streamed online later.

The forthcoming role-playing game set in the world of Harry Potter (albeit in the 1800s, long before he was born) will be released on 10 February 2023 and you'll get a chance to see all-new gameplay footage during the stream.

Here's how to watch it.

When does the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase start?

The new look at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay will kick off at 6pm GMT today, Friday 11 November 2022. Here are the times across other regions:

  • US West Coast: 10:00 PST
  • US East Coast: 13:00 EST
  • UK: 18:00 GMT
  • Central Europe: 19:00 CET
  • Australia: 05:00 AEDT (12 November)

How to watch the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase

You can watch the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase at the top of this page.

Alternatively, it will be streamed on the official Hogwarts Legacy YouTube and Avalanche Software's Twitch channels.

What to expect

A tweet posted by the official Hogwarts Legacy account revealed that the showcase will be presented by Potter YouTuber XpectoGO.

It will take us through a "small tour of Hogwarts Castle", show the character creation system, detail some of the combat and give us the first look of the UI.

