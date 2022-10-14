(Pocket-lint) - It's been a while since Rocksteady dropped a new game, but anticipation is heating up for its next title - Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The game will see players take control of the infamous squad of baddies as they're forced to contend with the true greats of the DC comics world, from The Flash to Superman. Find out all the key details right here.

For more on upcoming games, check out our list of the most anticipated titles coming to PS5 or to Xbox Series X/S.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League release date

We've been waiting for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for a while now - it was initially slated to release in late 2022, after all.

However, the game is now pinned on a Spring 2023 release window, without a more precise date than that.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

That delay was announced in March 2022 as you can see above, with plenty of warning, and we haven't heard much about the game since that point, so hopefully it won't be much longer until we get a firmer release date to put in the calendar.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League platforms

This is a next-gen (or current-gen, really) experience, so you'll only be able to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on either the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S or PC.

That should mean that we get some impressive visuals, along with more immersive sound and a wide sense of scale unlocked by the newer hardware.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailers

We've had a few glimpses of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, in the form of different types of trailers.

Best Xbox One games 2022: Top titles that every Xbox One S and X owner should play By Max Freeman-Mills · 1 September 2022 If you're looking for something to play on your Xbox One S or Xbox One X you've come to the right place. Here are the best games around for Xbox One.

The first teaser trailer for the game came out in August 2020.

It's a CGI trailer, so we can't pin much on it, but it did showcase the tone that Rocksteady's going for with some quirky, funny moments.

Then, in October 2021, we got a much more in-engine trailer that showcased the game's story and a bunch of the adversaries we'll be fighting during it.

Finally, in December 2021 we got an actual gameplay trailer that features quick looks at how each of the four player characters will control, as they try to fight The Flash.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League story

From the trailers released so far, it's actually possible to build up a pretty clear idea of the story that will fuel Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

As in the films and comics of the same name, it looks like our antiheros will be recruited from prison by Amanda Waller, forced to do her bidding if they want to avoid being killed by bugs planted in their neck at any moment.

The four members of the squad are Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn and King Shark, each with their own motivations and approach. Their struggles to work together as a team will doubtless be a big part of the story arc.

This time around, it sounds like the infamous Brainiac is the big bad, and that he's somehow managed to infect or control the members of the Justice League.

In various trailers we've had clear glimpses of The Flash, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and, while not the man himself, the Batmobile suggests there might be some echoes of Batman to deal with, too. The game is set in the same world as the other Arkham games, after all.

That means we'd expect the game will involve running a gauntlet as the Squad faces off against each hero in turn (or sometimes at the same time), to put them down either permanently or so that they're out of the picture.

The game is set in Metropolis, well known as the DC Universe's capital city of sorts.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay

From what we've seen in trailers and what Rocksteady has said so far, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is going to build on everything that made the Batman Arkham games so great - with four characters to play with this time around.

Each will apparently have a moveset that's wider and more complex than Batman on their own, so that means plenty of opportunities to experiment as you move around what looks like an open-world version of Metropolis completing missions and objectives.

You can play on your own and swap between characters at will while bots control the other three, but the game will also be launching with full seamless four-player co-op, with drop-in and drop-out systems to let you play however you want.

This applies to the entire game, with no sections locked to a single character or to multiplayer or singleplayer, which sounds really exciting. We don't yet know whether that multiplayer will be cross-platform, but we'll keep an ear to ground regarding that detail.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.