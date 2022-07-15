(Pocket-lint) - The Warner Bros. fighting game Multiversus has been quietly building hype over the last six months or so thanks to trailers and a closed alpha test that impressed the few who got into it.

Now things are getting more open, with a full open beta having been announced for 26 July.

It'll be available to absolutely anyone that wants to play, and is also going to be on basically every platform - Playstations 5 and 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, and PC.

Anyone who played in the closed alpha will automatically get early access to the beta, too, starting on 19 July. That'll be available through Twitch drops for other players, too, if you're impatient.

Any progression that players make in the game during the beta will carry over to the full release, according to the announcement, which is always a nice bonus.

The fighting game stars characters from a huge range of WB's different properties, from Batman to Game of Thrones and Scooby Doo, throwing them together into matches that will remind players most clearly of Super Smash Bros.

Many of these will also feature voice actors from their original show or movie, making it hopefully a pretty fun and authentic time when it comes out properly.

