(Pocket-lint) - Rocksteady has made the difficult decision to delay the release date of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Originally planned for late 2022, it will now be released in "spring 2023" instead.

The studio's creative director and co-founder, Sefton Hill, posted on Twitter that the delay will help Rocksteady make the "best game we can".

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an open-world action-adventure game set in the Arkham universe created by the developer.

It features Suicide Squad illumni Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot and Captain Boomerang and pits them against brainwashed versions of Superman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Wonder Woman.

As with the most recent movie and comic books, the game doesn't seem to take itself too seriously and trailers released so far show there will be more action and less exploring than the Batman Arkham titles.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

It will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC next year.

Writing by Rik Henderson.