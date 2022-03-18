Hogwarts Legacy release confirmed for "holiday 2022"

(Pocket-lint) - Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC by Christmas.

Warner Bros and sub-label Portkey Games confirmed the release date as "holiday 2022" during its 15-minute gameplay reveal as part of a special State of Play presentation on Wednesday.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG is set in the 1800s, long before the birth of Harry Potter and even Newt Scamander. It allows players to create their own Hogwarts student with deep character customisation, multiple spells and potions to cast and craft, missions and side quests, and much more.

A new threat to the Wizarding World is revealed and you and your friends from each of the four houses - Gryffindor, Slitherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw - have to face it while also learning your craft in the multiple, magical lessons at the school.

The State of Play video (which you can see above) revealed enemies, beasts, the areas around Hogwarts and the Room of Requirements, where you get to store things you have discovered and create your own base of operations.

It's all looking very nice indeed, and Warner also posted a behind the scenes video to explain more about the game.

The game will release across all platforms later this year and we'll keep you up-to-date with any further announcements or details here: Hogwarts Legacy story, formats and everything we know so far about the Harry Potter RPG.

Writing by Rik Henderson.