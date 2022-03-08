(Pocket-lint) - PlayStation has been heavily tipped to host its next State of Play online stream soon, maybe even this week. And one game that could be a significant part of the showcase is Hogwarts Legacy - the RPG set in the world of Harry Potter.

Former lead designer of the game and ex-Avalanche/WB Games senior producer, Troy Leavitt, posted on Twitter that the timing works out for gameplay to be shown during the stream: "Neither confirming nor denying the rumor, but the timing seems about right to me," he wrote in response to online speculation about its appearance.

Neither confirming nor denying the rumor, but the timing seems about right to me. I guess we'll see! :) — Troy Leavitt (@Troylus_true) March 5, 2022

One sticking point will be whether PlayStation goes ahead with the State of Play video event or suspends it. Some suggest that the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine may prompt Sony to sympathetically delay its latest showcase. We're still likely to get it sometime in March though, and as it's generally pre-recorded the comtent is unlikely to change.

Hogwarts Legacy was originally due for release in late 2021 but developer Avalanche decided to push back its release to this year in order to create "the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World". That was met with criticism at the time, but considering the pandemic and experiences suffered by the likes of CD Projekt Red with Cyberpunk 2077, the delay was understandable.

It also seems a further delay to 2023 has recently been quashed, albeit not by the developer or publisher themselves.

Writing by Rik Henderson.