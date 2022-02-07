Hogwarts Legacy coming in September?

(Pocket-lint) - The eagerly-awaited Harry Potter RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, has had a 2022 release window pinned to it for a little while now, but an unlikely source may have just narrowed down that timeline for us.

Harry Potter website The Rowling Library has been given confirmation of a publication date of 6 September 2022 for "The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy", a companion book like those that come out with so many big games nowadays.

It's a date that lines up nicely with recent rumours about the game, which was delayed into 2022 by its publisher Warner Bros. after it became clear that it wasn't going to make it out into the wild in 2021.

Warner Bros. hasn't provided any more detail than that, beyond reiterating the 2022 window in a few releases, so it makes sense that it might be a date later in the year that sees the game finally arrive.

Of course, The Rowling Library added that "although it is not confirmed, this publication date could be related to the videogame release date, which is still unknown." That underlines the fact that until Warner Bros. or develope Avalanche makes a public announcement, this is still conjecture.

We will have to wait for any official line, then, but it's heartening to hear that there might be a more precise date in the works for an announcement soon.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.