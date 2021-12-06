(Pocket-lint) - Warner Bros and Epic Games have joined forces for a demo of Unreal Engine 5 that could blow your socks off later this week - especially if you're a fan of The Matrix.

The Matrix Awakens is an interactive experience coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S designed to show off UE5 in spectacular fashion.

Starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss - who also reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity respectively in The Matrix Resurrections out later this month - the demo has also been made in collaboration with director Lana Wachowski.

It is available to pre-download on the PlayStation and Xbox stores now, with a live date tipped to coincide with The Game Awards 2021 this Thursday (early Friday morning in the UK).

Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 6 December 2021

"Created by members of the original movie team including Lana Wachowski along with Epic Games and partners, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of The Matrix that features performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss," it says on in the demo's description.

"Get ready for a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with UE5 in this free, boundary-pushing cinematic and real-time tech demo."