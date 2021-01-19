(Pocket-lint) - Hogwarts Legacy - a new role-playing game set in the world of Harry Potter - originally leaked in 2018 under the name "Magic Awakened" but took a couple more years before it was officially unveiled.

Now we know more about it, have screens and a trailer. Even its (shifted) release window has been confirmed.

So here's everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy so far.

Hogwarts Legacy was officially announced as part of the PlayStation 5 Showcase in September 2020 - with the debut of the trailer above.

It is a single-player, open-world RPG set in the Wizarding World in the 1800s, long before Harry Potter and even Newt Scamander were born.

Players will take the role of a new student attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. There they will develop their character while undertaking a dangerous extended journey through the game.

Abilities can be learned and enhanced, while companions can be enrolled to help fight and solve the enemies, creatures and mysteries that await.

It is being developed by Avalanche Software - best known for the Disney Infinity toys-to-life game series. It will be published by Warner Bros. Games' label Portkey Games.

The game is currently planned for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5 and PC.

Sadly, there is no word on a Nintendo Switch version. But, with Nintendo Cloud Streaming bringing some triple-A titles to the mobile platform, maybe that could be possible somewhere down the line.

Although the game was originally scheduled for a 2021 release, it was put back to 2022 due to the developer wanting more time to create "the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World."

Several screens have been released so far. You can swipe through them below...

