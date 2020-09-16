(Pocket-lint) - Warner finally lifted the lid on its much-rumoured Harry Potter role-playing game coming to consoles and PC in 2021.

Announced as part of the September PlayStation 5 Showcase online, Hogwart's Legacy doesn't actually feature Harry Potter himself. Instead, you play a new student at Hogwart's School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It is also set many, many years before Potter was born - in the 1800s in fact.

The game will be open-world and single-player (no massively online play as some previously suggested). It will start with you having basic magic abilities, but you can grown your talents and spells as you play.

You won't just be confined to school grounds, but missions will take you out into the wider wizarding world, where you'll meet fantastic beasts and all-manner of sinister threats.

The worldwide launch trailer was shown as part of the PlayStation Showcase, but as well as the PS5, the game will be released on Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Not all versions will look quite as magnificent as the gameplay in trailer, considering it was built entirely within a PlayStation 5.

Hogwart's Legacy is being developed by Avalanche (Just Cause, Mad Max, Rage 2) which has a long history of creating great open-world environments to play in.

