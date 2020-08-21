(Pocket-lint) - This weekend, DC Comics is hosting its first virtual fans convention, DC FanDome, and gamers will no doubt be thrilled to learn that there will be two major announcements from Warner.

The first will be Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - the eagerly-anticipated game from Batman: Arkham studio Rocksteady. The name has been confirmed already, but we should actually see a trailer at the very least.

What's more, Lego Batman himself, Will Arnett, will host the online reveal.

The second major announcement occurs earlier during the event. Warner will officially take the wraps off a new game being developed by its in-house studio in Montréal - namely, Batman Arkham: Court of Owls (AKA Batman Gotham Knights).

So, how and when can you watch these and more announcements (The Batman movie)? Check out the below.

The FanDome itself starts tomorrow, Saturday 22 August 2020, and runs for 24 hours through to Sunday 23 (UK time).

There will be a second day, called DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, on Saturday 12 September 2020.

There are many events throughout, including the showing of new footage of Wonder Woman 1984 and a panel on the Synder Cut of Justice League. You can check out the entire line-up on the dedicated DC FanDome scedule page here.

However, the two game announcements are being hosted as follows:

Times:

West Coast US: 10.25am PDT

East Coast US: 1.25pm EDT

UK: 6.25pm BST

Central Europe: 7.25pm CEST

There will be repeated showings at 2.25am BST and 10.25am BST (Sunday 23 August).

Times:

West Coast US: 5.10pm PDT

East Coast US: 8.10pm EDT

UK: 1.10am BST (Sunday 23 August)

Central Europe: 2.10am CEST (Sunday 23 August)

There will be repeated showings at 9.10am BST and 5.10am BST (Sunday 23 August).

DC will be hosting all of its events online, to be viewed in a browser on PC, Mac or mobile. Just head to its dedicated DC FanDome website.

You will need to sign up, but can then view everything for free.

Writing by Rik Henderson.