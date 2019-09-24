Is there another Batman game in the works?

If you've always been a fan of the Batman games, then there might be a new reason to get excited.

The team behind Batman: Arkham Origins has recently Tweeted, for the first time in years, with possible hints at a new addition to the franchise.

It's been a long time coming too, as the last game, Batman Arkham Knight, came out way back in the hazy days of 2015.

The Tweet in question doesn't give much away. It just shows several different symbols with a Bat-signal-like theme, along with the words "Capture the Knight".

Capture the Knight / Cape sur la nuit pic.twitter.com/yMFXMd4djU — WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) September 23, 2019

Even with this tiny amount of info, fans are already excited (including us to be honest) and are speculating it means a new game is on the way.

We're not sure if this is exactly what the Tweet is referring to, it's certainly too early to speculate. That said, it is a reasonable assumption and with the PlayStation State of Play event taking place soon, we might learn more shortly.

In the meantime, if you've not dabbled in the franchise already, Epic Games is giving away six Batman games for free this week.