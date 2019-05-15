Warner Bros Games has released a new trailer for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite that says the iOS and Android augmented reality game is "coming soon". Perhaps, very soon.

We don't know the exact release date still, but we only had a vague "2019" date given to us previously.

Developed by Niantic, the studio behind the hugely successful Pokemon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has been available as a public beta in New Zealand recently so that, plus the new trailer, suggests to us that the game is imminent.

The trailer itself doesn't show gameplay, but more CGI-laden footage showing magical goings-on in the real world.

It does, however, reinforce the message that you won't just encounter magical creatures, a la Pokemon Go, but battle death eaters and the like.

Prospective wizards who signed up via the official website have also received an email teaser in the last few days. Titled "Welcome to the Statute of Secrecy Task Force", it builds excitement of the forthcoming mobile game with a suitable rallying call:

"You have heard about the unfortunate situation the wizarding world finds itself in. Traces of magic are appearing all across the Muggle world, without warning and in a rather chaotic manner, putting our very existence at risk of exposure," it reads.

"Luckily, Muggles have not yet cottoned on. But it is only a matter of time.

"Owls carrying reports are coming in daily; we received three dozen just this morning. As the number of incidents rise, it becomes ever more imperative that we enlist as many volunteers as possible. So please do spread the word. It is time for witches and wizards everywhere, every single one of us, to stand together. Wizards Unite!"

Surely we don't have too long to wait now.

You can find out much more about Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in our extensive round-up here.