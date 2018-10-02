Game footage of what looks to be an unannounced Harry Potter game has appeared online.

Although we already have one mobile game available, Harry Potter Hogwart's Mystery, and another is one the way - Harry Potter Wizard's Unite from Pokemon Go developer Niantic - the latest looks like it could be for PS4, Xbox One and/or PC.

Here then is what we know about the all-new Harry Potter game.

After video footage of the game leaked online on the morning of Tuesday, 2 October 2018, BBC News presenter Lizo Mzimba posted a tweet suggestion a name or two.

He was told by a source that the game could be called Harry Potter Magic Awakened. An alternative name mentioned is Harry Potter Magic Forever.

Am told this is from a yet to be announced RPG currently titled Harry Potter Magic Awakened, although other titles including Magic Forever are also in the mix. Other Potter games are also thought to be on the way @TomPhillipsEG @ComicBook #HarryPotterMagicAwakened #HarryPotter https://t.co/bgXliE0Hme — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) October 2, 2018

Although the original leaked video was swiftly pulled off YouTube by Warner Bros, the owner of the Harry Potter film and games licences - a good hint to its validity - some have posted it elsewhere.

You can watch the clip here at present. There are other mirrors of the video elsewhere online if that one disappears.

You can also download it from that location to watch offline.

The leaked footage was originally posted on Reddit by user VapeThisBro, who claimed that he saw the game as part of a customer survey in a mall. He secretly filmed what the surveyor presented.

There are no official details on the game so far and all we know about it is that it looks to be a role-playing game set in Hogwarts. The game is shown in third-person and the main character seems to be an original avatar that you can create yourself.

The Reddit post also listed what is claimed to be "official blurb" (as re-posted by Variety):

Set in the 19th Century (1800’s) Wizarding World, this 3rd person open-world action RPG game centers around your character with unique abilities who has eared (sic) a late acceptance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You are a newly arrived 5th year student to Hogwarts that demonstrates a latent gift for magic with a unique ability to track and identify remnants of a pottant (sic) ancient power.

Upon arrival, strange events begin to materialize In the Forbidden Forrest and trouble begins o (sic) brew within the castle walls. Together with Professor Elezar Fig, you embark on a journey through both familiar and never before seen locations to bring to light the truth behind these mysterious occurrences.

On your quest you will craft potions, master new spells, and discover fantastical beasts. You will battle Dark Wizards, Goblins, and other supernatural enemies and uncover the truth about your destiny – the Fate of the Wizarding World lies in your hands.

FEATURES

- Journey to Hogwarts to become one of 8 different Wizard types

- Experience Hogwarts, make new friends, uncover new secrets, and change the fate of the Wizarding world.

- Experience a new magic system that creates countless possibilities to master magic.

- Freely explore the Wizarding World for the first time, Choose your house and friends at Hogwarts, and decide to pursue a path of good or evil.

- Create your own witch or wizard, and experience a (sic) all new story separate from the books or films.

The only other thing we currently know about the game so far is that Eurogamer states that it definitely isn't the secret project by Batman Arkham developer Rocksteady.