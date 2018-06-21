Warner Bros Interactive has launched mobile simulation game Westworld, based on the hit HBO TV series that UK viewers can watch on Sky Atlantic.

The Android and iOS game puts you in the shoes of a new Delos employee who is given the reins over the entire Westworld park. Through the Delos Park Training Simulation (DPTS) you must create buildings above and below ground, build hosts and, ultimately, satisfy guests' needs to accumulate cash and rewards.

Hosts must also be repaired and upgraded, as the guests get more demanding and you slowly build up the park in your own image.

Like the show, however, the longer a host is used or the more abuse they take from guests, the more they are likely to glitch. Anyone who has seen Westworld on TV will know that won't necessarily end well.

Characters from the show can be found in the game, including Bernard, Maeve and Delores, and the narrative has been created by actual show writers. Elements of season 2 will be included once the series has been aired, so beware of spoilers if you are still catching up.

The game is a free download on Google Play and the App Store respectively, there are in-app purchases however, for coins and gems to speed up progress or buy items. They can be earned through in-game actions too.