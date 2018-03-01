Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery pre-registration open for Android, new trailer released
- Trailer shows more gameplay
- Android owners can pre-register
- Coming in spring
A new trailer is available for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, the forthcoming role-playing game for iOS and Android that puts you in the shoes of a new student at the School for Witchcraft and Wizardry.
In addition, Warner and developer Jam City have opened a pre-registration page on Google Play for Android phone and tablet owners to sign up to. They will then be notified of further developments and release date closer to launch.
The new trailer - released on this year's World Book Day - shows much more of the gameplay than we've seen before.
You get to choose which of the four houses you want to join - Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin - and take classes to learn spells. You can then undertake missions and quests, even take part in wizard battles against other students.
We're still awaiting a final release date for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, but previous reports suggest that it will come in the spring - soon, then.
There will be massive plot arcs throughout the run of the game, so plenty of updates to come to keep even the most experience wizards and witches interested.
The game is separate from another Harry Potter in development for mobile - Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. That's being made by Niantic, the developer behind the hugely successful Pokemon Go.
- WWE 2K18 Wrestlemania Edition comes with tonnes of extra content and a free mug from Game, pre-order here
- Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery pre-registration open for Android, new trailer released
- PlayStation Plus to ditch PS3 and PS Vita games from 2019
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Xbox One X enhanced games list: Here are all the games that play better on Xbox One X
- Best Pokemon Go tips to master the Pokemon mayhem
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
- Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch: Release date, price and how the cardboard Toy-Cons work
Comments