Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery pre-registration open for Android, new trailer released

A new trailer is available for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, the forthcoming role-playing game for iOS and Android that puts you in the shoes of a new student at the School for Witchcraft and Wizardry.

In addition, Warner and developer Jam City have opened a pre-registration page on Google Play for Android phone and tablet owners to sign up to. They will then be notified of further developments and release date closer to launch.

The new trailer - released on this year's World Book Day - shows much more of the gameplay than we've seen before.

You get to choose which of the four houses you want to join - Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin - and take classes to learn spells. You can then undertake missions and quests, even take part in wizard battles against other students.

We're still awaiting a final release date for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, but previous reports suggest that it will come in the spring - soon, then.

There will be massive plot arcs throughout the run of the game, so plenty of updates to come to keep even the most experience wizards and witches interested.

The game is separate from another Harry Potter in development for mobile - Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. That's being made by Niantic, the developer behind the hugely successful Pokemon Go.