Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery details revealed, watch the trailer right here

Warner and developer Jam City have released more details and a teaser trailer for their forthcoming iOS and Android game, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

Originally announced prior to Christmas, the game gives you the opportunity to join Hogwarts as a new student. You then have to attend classes, learn spells and become a fully-fledged witch or wizard.

The trailer shows the type of avatar you can create and the type of gameplay you'll encounter. You start by creating and customising your character, even choose your own pet, then join one of the four houses at Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin.

Different school classes and activities will teach you new spells and abilities, which can subsequently be put to good use as you solve mysteries and undertake adventures. As you improve further, new locations, spells and other magical abilities will unlock.

There will be large plot arcs in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and it is set between Harry Potter's birth and his own enrolment to the school - when Nymphadora Tonks and Bill Weasley were also students. That means you will be taught by a familiar teaching roster, including Hagrid and Professor Snape.

An exact release date is yet to be revealed, but we do know it will be sometime in spring. It will be available from iOS, Android and Amazon Fire OS. It's a different game to the also planned Harry Potter: Wizard's Unite - an AR experience being developed by the same team behind Pokemon Go, Niantic.

Visitors to the upcoming A Celebration of Harry Potter event at Universal Studios in Orlando from 26 to 28 January will get a chance to play an early version of Hogwarts Mystery. They'll also get some "exclusive swag".