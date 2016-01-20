  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Warner game news

Mortal Kombat XL lets you fight as the Alien vs the Predator or Jason vs Leatherface

|
Warner Bros Mortal Kombat XL lets you fight as the Alien vs the Predator or Jason vs Leatherface

- Movie monsters in the one pack

- Loads of extra content too

- Out 4 March

An extended version of Warner Bros latest in the Mortal Kombat series adds two of the most sought after downloadable content packs to the original game to offer the most complete experience yet.

What's more, as those packs include playable characters for the xenomorph from Alien and Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface, alongside the Predator and Friday the 13th's Jason Vorhees from the first Kombat Pack, you can set yourself up for some bloody, horror movie battles.

Mortal Kombat XL will be available from 4 March for Xbox One and PS4. It contains the main game (Mortal Kombat X), plus all of the aforementioned licensed playable characters, plus other new characters Triborg, Bo'Rai Cho, Tremor and Tanya.

There are also new skins for existing and new characters, and a playable version of Goro.

The skins include a Brazil pack that themes characters around, well, Brazilian things, like footy, capoeira, and nuts (er, probably not the last one).

Warner Bros has also released a suitably bloody trailer that also brilliantly highlights the latest in the series' sense of humour. And remarkably it does contain nuts after all - just look away now if you're a sensitive chap.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo Switch deals: Switch bundles, game bundles and bargains galore
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
The Walking Dead Pokemon Go-style AR game is out now for iOS and Android
Fortnite Season 5 available now, adds karts and motion controls for Nintendo Switch
Xbox One just became the best console on the planet for this simple reason
Xbox Game Pass: What is it and what games can you play? Now includes Rocket League
Comments