Mortal Kombat XL lets you fight as the Alien vs the Predator or Jason vs Leatherface

An extended version of Warner Bros latest in the Mortal Kombat series adds two of the most sought after downloadable content packs to the original game to offer the most complete experience yet.

What's more, as those packs include playable characters for the xenomorph from Alien and Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface, alongside the Predator and Friday the 13th's Jason Vorhees from the first Kombat Pack, you can set yourself up for some bloody, horror movie battles.

Mortal Kombat XL will be available from 4 March for Xbox One and PS4. It contains the main game (Mortal Kombat X), plus all of the aforementioned licensed playable characters, plus other new characters Triborg, Bo'Rai Cho, Tremor and Tanya.

There are also new skins for existing and new characters, and a playable version of Goro.

The skins include a Brazil pack that themes characters around, well, Brazilian things, like footy, capoeira, and nuts (er, probably not the last one).

Warner Bros has also released a suitably bloody trailer that also brilliantly highlights the latest in the series' sense of humour. And remarkably it does contain nuts after all - just look away now if you're a sensitive chap.