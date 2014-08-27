Finally we're getting the Gauntlet game we've been waiting for since the 80s

Warner Bros' remake of Gauntlet has been given the new release date of 23 September, which represents a push back of a few weeks, but considering the walkthrough video Warner Bros has just released, the wait looks to be well worth it.

Indeed, we've been waiting since the 80s for a decent Gauntlet game that can hold a candle to the original Gauntlet and Gauntlet II arcade machines. The latter came out in 1986 and although there have been other introductions to the franchise over the years, they've never been as good as the originals.

Where the new Gauntlet stands a chance is that it, in many ways, go back to basics. It's a top down dungeon crawler, with the same four characters available, and it features similar co-op gameplay for up to four players. Differences are that the players don't all need to huddle around a single coin-op unit and there are several additional power ups and weapon options to vanquish the levels of ghosts, goblins and monster hoards.

The game will be available on Steam initially and, from 2015, will work on Steam OS and Steam Machines, when they become available, too. There's currently no word on a console release, but suspect that if it is successful on PC, Warner will be keen to explore Xbox One and PS4 versions too.