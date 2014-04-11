  Lego The Hobbit leads second wave of OnLive Steam CloudLift games, as sub price drops by half

OnLive has added five new titles to its CloudLift games line-up, the subscription service that allows you to play games bought on Steam through the cloud on any compatible device. And that includes Android, through the OnLive app.

The new games include Lego The Hobbit, which was released this week. And joining the fun are three other Warner titles - Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate, Injustice: Gods Among Us, and Lord of the Rings: War in the North - plus indie first-person slash-em-up and gorefest, Shadow Warrior.

OnLive has also lowered the price of a CloudLift subscription to £4.95 a month ($7.95 in the US), that's less than half the original £9.99 a month fee. It is still available without contract, so you can opt out any time you like.

READ: What is OnLive and why should you give it a second chance?

As before, it allows you to associate certain games you bought on Steam with your OnLive account. They will then be available to you to play through an OnLive desktop client on PC or Mac, Android device, dedicated LG TVs and through the company's own Micro console. You will also be able to pick up where you left off, with cloud save functionality working both with the OnLive version and in Steam.

The company also told Pocket-lint in March that it is still working on getting an app ready for iOS, allowing you to play your full games on iPad and iPhone too.

READ: OnLive is back and this time it's brought Steam along for the ride