  PC reimagination of hit arcade game Gauntlet launching this summer

Gauntlet, the hit 1985 arcade game, is returning in a completely modernised action RPG version for the PC, Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment announced on Monday.

Gauntlet will be available in summer 2014 through Steam on the PC, with full support for SteamOS and upcoming Steam machines shipping in the second half of the year.

Warner Bros and accompanying design studio Arrowhead Games say they have taken the arcade style of the original Gauntlet game and included an entirely new look and feature set that includes emergent, local and online four-player gameplay. Players select from four classic fantasy-based characters: Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, or Elf.

Each character has its own unique strengths and weaknesses, and upon selecting a character, the gameplay is set within dungeons where the object is to fight through the chambers slaying evil creatures and completing challenges.

"To us at Arrowhead, Gauntlet is one of the most defining games from our childhoods, and it's amazing to be able to work with Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment on a brand new version," Johan Pilestedt, CEO of Arrowhead, said. "Gauntlet is one of the original and best known video game properties and we are looking forward to creating a fresh, yet true to the original, take on a multiplayer masterpiece."

Gauntlet hasn't shied away from modern game consoles in the past, as Gauntlet: Seven Sorrows was released for the PlayStation 2, Xbox and Xbox 360, in 2005.

Warner Bros and Arrowhead released a trailer for the upcoming Gauntlet game on Monday.