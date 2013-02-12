  New Batman: Arkham sequel confirmed for release this year

Warner has revealed that a third game in the Batman: Arkham series is in development and will be released this year. Or, at least, in the company's financial year 2013.

During its investors call after the publishing of its 2012 financial results, Time Warner's CFO and chief administrative officer John K. Martin revealed that the corporation had a positive outlook for the games division, specifically highlighting its Batman property.

"[We] have a strong games release this year, which will include the next release in the Batman: Arkham franchise," he said. "So all in all, we expect Warners to post another very strong year in 2013. And with a little luck, the year should be as good or maybe even a little bit better than 2012."

Little else is known about the game. Or whether it is an actual sequel to Batman: Arkham City or prequel. VG24/7 suggests that it could be the Silver Age Batman game that Asylum and City's development studio Rocksteady Games was rumoured to be working on last summer.If so, it would be set in the 1950s and focus on Batman's first encounter with The Joker.

It would tie in with reports in January that Warner was snapping up domain names online that may hint to the next game's title. Of those, Batman: Arkham Legends or Batman: Arkham Origins would fit a Silver Age prequel.

Alternatively, the new game may be known as another of the titles registered - Batman: Arkham Universe - and is currently being worked on by a different development house.

Either way, we are excited. A lot.

We'll bring you more as we find out.

What would you like to see in the new Batman: Arkham game? Let us know in the comments below...