Ubisoft reveals first details of Lost video game

Ubisoft has announced the Lost video game of the now cult series will be shipping first quarter of 2008 for the Xbox 360, the PlayStation 3 and PC.

Based on the television series, the Lost video game will allow players to experience an untold adventure of “Lost” in an immersive, interactive world according to Ubisoft.

The game will see you play a passenger of ill-fated Oceanic flight 815 and get you to explore familiar locations, unravel mysteries, and interact with the main characters from the show.

Judging from the trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con International you’ll get to play all the characters from the show.

“Ubisoft has worked closely with ABC Studios and the show’s producers to create a compelling storyline that has the same mystery, adventure and intensity fans of the show have come to expect from the ‘Lost’ brand”, said Helene Juguet, US senior director of marketing for Ubisoft.

Expect to find Lost in stores early next year.