  Ubisoft bringing Heroes to a console near you

The busy week for Heroes continues. Not content with being a hit in the US, getting 4.2 million viewers for its UK BBC 2 showing and the announcement that it will be heading to HD DVD for Christmas, Ubisoft has announced that it will be launching a game of the series.

The deal will give Ubisoft the rights to build a third-person superhero action game that brings the series characters, locations and story lines to next-generation game consoles and the PC.

“With a gripping storyline and rich characters, Heroes lends itself naturally to a video game format”, said Christian Salomon, vice president of worldwide licensing at Ubisoft. “By offering people the chance to interact directly with the show’s captivating universe, there is no doubt that the game will appeal to both fans of the series and avid gamers.”

“Heroes” is an epic drama that chronicles the lives of ordinary people across the world who discover they possess extraordinary abilities, such as telepathy, time travel and flight. They will soon come to realise that the fate of the world depends on them, and be forced to team up against someone seeking to eliminate them.

The game is expected in the shops sometime next year.