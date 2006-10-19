  1. Home
Ubisoft releases Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent for Xbox360 tomorrow

Tomorrow marks the release date for Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent for the Xbox360 in retail stores in the UK.

In this latest version of the franchise, you take on the role of covert double agent Sam Fisher, playing both terrorist and spy. Play both sides and decide between NSA and terrorist objectives to reveal very different endings.

As you progress, you'll have access to tall new upgraded gadgets and weapons and improved night vision. You'll roam the world, from China to Mexico to the US, playing off both sides against each other, and you'll fight through water, sandstorms, and fire.

Multiplayer mode is also, of course, available. Xbox is the first console to receive the latest from the Tom Clancy series, although releases are also planned for the PS2 and more.

“We're confident that this next chapter of the Splinter Cell franchise will deliver an impressive and unique gaming experience that will take immersion to new heights and present players with emotional choices like never before in videogames”, said John Parkes, director of EMEA marketing at Ubisoft.

