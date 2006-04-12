Ubisoft announces Red Steel for Nintendo Revolution
Ubisoft has announced the development of its first game for Nintendo's next generation console - the Revolution.
The new first-person action title is set in modern-day Japan. Players will have to master both the ancient art of the katana and the sophisticated technology of modern firearms taking advantage of the emotion and immersive gameplay possible only with the Revolution's new controller.
"We have been working closely with Nintendo to take full advantage of the innovative controller to create a thrilling experience that can only exist on the Revolution", said Serge Hascoet, chief creative officer at Ubisoft.
Red Steel will make its world-wide debut in May 2006 at E3 in Los Angeles.
Ubisoft has said that it will disclose more specific information on Red Steel in the coming months and Nintendo will reveal more information about the Revolution and its unique controller at E3.
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
Comments