  Ubisoft announces Red Steel for Nintendo Revolution

Ubisoft has announced the development of its first game for Nintendo's next generation console - the Revolution.

The new first-person action title is set in modern-day Japan. Players will have to master both the ancient art of the katana and the sophisticated technology of modern firearms taking advantage of the emotion and immersive gameplay possible only with the Revolution's new controller.

"We have been working closely with Nintendo to take full advantage of the innovative controller to create a thrilling experience that can only exist on the Revolution", said Serge Hascoet, chief creative officer at Ubisoft.

Red Steel will make its world-wide debut in May 2006 at E3 in Los Angeles.

Ubisoft has said that it will disclose more specific information on Red Steel in the coming months and Nintendo will reveal more information about the Revolution and its unique controller at E3.