Ubisoft to bring Splinter Cell to PSP
Ubisoft has announced that it will be developing Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Essentials, a spy action game available exclusively for the PSP system.
“Splinter Cell Essentials is a groundbreaking handheld game that has everything Splinter Cell fans love about the top-selling franchise”, says John Parkes, EMEA marketing director at Ubisoft. “It will also feature a number of surprises that will allow players to dive deeper into the story of Sam Fisher”.
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Essentials will follow on from where Double Agent ends, and takes place years before Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell when Sam was still a Navy Seal. The games levels will be based on flashbacks of various missions from the entire Splinter Cell franchise.
The game will also feature a Wi-Fi multiplayer mode where you will be able to challenge your friends in Spy vs. Spy Deathmatch multiplayer mode.
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- PUBG free to play on Xbox One from 19 - 22 April, see the fuss about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for yourself
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- 8 things you need to know before playing Fortnite
- Pokemon Go updates with Legendary Pokemon Mew, Latios and Latias
- Pokemon Go rewarding players for litter picking on Earth Day
- What parents need to know about Fortnite
- Sony PS4 Pro review: 4K HDR gaming for PlayStation fans
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
Comments