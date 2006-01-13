Ubisoft to bring Splinter Cell to PSP

Ubisoft has announced that it will be developing Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Essentials, a spy action game available exclusively for the PSP system.

“Splinter Cell Essentials is a groundbreaking handheld game that has everything Splinter Cell fans love about the top-selling franchise”, says John Parkes, EMEA marketing director at Ubisoft. “It will also feature a number of surprises that will allow players to dive deeper into the story of Sam Fisher”.

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Essentials will follow on from where Double Agent ends, and takes place years before Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell when Sam was still a Navy Seal. The games levels will be based on flashbacks of various missions from the entire Splinter Cell franchise.

The game will also feature a Wi-Fi multiplayer mode where you will be able to challenge your friends in Spy vs. Spy Deathmatch multiplayer mode.