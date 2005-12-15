Ubisoft boss disappointed with King Kong game

Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot has admitted that the 360 version of its movie tie-in King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie, is too dark to play or enjoy on standard TVs, making it hard to play.

"I'm a bit disappointed that we didn't see it when we were developing the game", he told the BBC News website.

Although the game of the Hollywood blockbuster has received generally positive reviews and sold well in the UK here at Pocket-lint we aren't so impressed with the adventure when we tested it on Microsoft's new console.

As with many big blockbuster games, Ubisoft made multiple versions in order to sell as many copies as possible.

Versions for the PlayStation2, Xbox, GameCube and PC hit the shops in the UK in mid-November to favourable reviews. The Xbox360 edition went on sale at the beginning of December.

"We have a problem on the 360", said Mr Guillemot. "The screen is dark on some TVs and it totally changes the experience. When it's dark, you don't see where you have to go".

The Ubisoft boss said the team who made the game used certain settings on high-definition TV screens.

It did not occur to them that there would be a problem with standard televisions, which are what most people use to play console games.

We contacted the PR department at Ubisoft to see whether the company would be compensating gamers who had invested £50 in the Xbox360 game only to find that they couldn't play it properly on a normal television, however the entire team was out at their Christmas party and unavailable to comment at the time of writing this article.