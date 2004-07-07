  Far Cry Instincts on Consoles in Q1 2005

Usually it's PC owners waiting for months and sometimes years on end for the hot console favourites to reach the home computer. Usually there's the constant worry that the end result will be a lazy port that hardly works instead of a refined design making the most of the platform.

That's why it was something of a surprise this evening when Ubi Soft announced that Far Cry Instincts for Xbox and PS2 would not arrive until the first quarter of 2005.

“The new ship date will ensure that both the Xbox and PS2 versions have the same impressive graphics and unique immersive gameplay elements as the highly-regarded Far Cry PC version,” came the official comment from Ubi Soft tonight.

Console owners will have their own franchises to play but this works in their favour- the delay means an A-List title to play after Christmas when it's traditionally dead for gamesplayers on any platform.