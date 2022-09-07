Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Multiple Assassin's Creed games could be launched this week

(Pocket-lint) - Ubisoft might have bigger plans than was first assumed when it announced its latest Ubisoft Forward streaming event for 10 September, according to new reports.

The publisher has already confirmed that it will be taking the wraps off Assassin's Creed Mirage during the event, a game that most expect will be tighter in scope than the last few huge Assassin's Creed titles.

However, Ubisoft has talked about how the event will showcase the series' future, and while the next game does tick that box, there's also a widespread belief that we'll see Assassin's Creed Infinity unveiled.

This is supposedly an ongoing live platform for Assassin's Creed games that Ubisoft hopes will indeed be the franchise's next big step.

At Ubisoft Forward, leakers are tipping that we'll get a showcase of how Infinity will work, alongside reveals for the first two games that it will host - one set in feudal Japan, while another during witch trials during the decline of the Holy Roman Empire.

Those are two very enticing historical settings, but neither is expected to actually release before 2024, and we'll be eagerly watching Ubisoft Forward to see if they pan out to be accurate.

Meanwhile, we're on more solid footing with Mirage, which is now looking very likely to star Valhalla's Basim on a smaller-scale adventure through Baghdad.

