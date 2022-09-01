Ubisoft confirms the next Assassin's Creed is called Mirage

(Pocket-lint) - Ubisoft hasn't waited long to respond to recent leaks suggesting that its next Assassin's Creed game is called Mirage - it's now confirmed that this is indeed the title.

The news comes after multiple reports of the game's title and a promotional image leaked, and it looks like we'll be finding out more very soon.

-

While Ubisoft isn't saying anything more detailed right now, it has confirmed that it will reveal more information about the game at its next showcase event, Ubisoft Forward on 10 September 2022.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.



We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

This looks like it corroborates months of reports that the game will be a scaling-back of the recent maximalism of the Assassin's Creed series, giving us just a single city to explore in the form of Baghdad.

It'll apparently start Basim from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, letting players guide him through his younger life well before his interactions with Eivor in that game. While that isn't confirmed yet, the fact that reports about the game's title were spot on suggests that it might be accurate, and the image Ubisoft Tweeted certainly looks like him.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.