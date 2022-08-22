Ubisoft+ could be arriving on Xbox very soon

(Pocket-lint) - Ubisoft could soon make its game subscription service available to Xbox console owners.

The Ubisoft+ service offers more than 100 games, plus DLC and monthly awards to paid members. It is already available on PC and Stadia.

-

Ubisoft's corporate community manager, Daniel O'Connor revealed in January this year that it is also "coming to Xbox in the future". Now, Twitter user @ALumia_Italia seems to have found a logo for Ubisoft+ in the Xbox backend - suggesting it will be launched soon.

It's not yet known whether Ubisoft+ will be introduced as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, like EA Play, or if it will be available on console as a separate subscription service.

On PC, it costs £12.99 / $14.99 / €14.99 per month, with Ubisoft's entire library of games being available, plus new games as they release. Perhaps an Xbox Game Pass version will be archive games only if included.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2022: Best Switch titles every gamer must own By Max Freeman-Mills · 9 June 2022 Our guide to the best Switch games - including exclusives, indies, single and multi-player titles.

That would make it similar to EA Play, which also offers trials and early access to some Electronic Arts games to Game Pass Ultimate members.

There is also no word on whether Ubisoft+ will launch on PlayStation, although many Ubisoft titles have recently been added to the new PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers.

Writing by Rik Henderson.