Ubisoft cans new Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, and two other games

(Pocket-lint) - It has been revealed that Ubisoft has cancelled the development of some of its planned upcoming games.

Ubisoft has been working on a few different games that it has teased recently, those games included a VR outing for Splinter Cell in development by Ubisoft's Red Storm studio and the much-maligned Ghost Recon Frontline.

Now VGC reports that during a financial call Ubisoft has revealed that it is cancelling both those games and other unannounced games due to a "changing financial environment".

We are pretty disappointed to hear the news about Splinter Cell VR, as we suspect many VR enthusiasts and Splinter Cell fans will be. The cancellation of Ghost Recon Frontline meanwhile might be seen as a positive thing by many.

Frontline was shown off back in late 2021 and pitched as a 100-player free-to-play Battle Royale game but with some interest added via objectives to complete along the way to victory. There was some fan pushback at the time of reveal though and many were confused by the direction the Ghost Recon franchise was being taken.

The original reveal trailer got nearly three times as many dislikes as likes and a swathe of negative comments and follow-up reaction videos. So its cancellation may well be a logical choice.

Ubisoft does have plenty of other things in the works though. Skull and Bones is set to release on 8 November 2022 and there have been plenty of rumours about the next Assassin's Creed games too.

Best PS5 games 2022: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 20 June 2022 The PS5 is finally here - these are the games you simply need to pick up for it.

Writing by Adrian Willings.