Skull and Bones finally gets a release date

(Pocket-lint) - Ubisoft has announced that Skull and Bones, the piracy game that has taken so long to arrive that it was repeatedly rumoured to have been cancelled, will release on 8 November 2022.

The game underwent some secretive testing earlier this year, so its arrival was no longer a major surprise, but it's still interesting to learn that we're only a few months from being able to play it.

We've got more than just a trailer, though, with a gameplay showcase that you can view above going a long way toward answering the question of how Skull and Bones will actually play, and what the gameplay loop will consist of.

To anyone who's tried Sea of Thieves in recent years, it looks pretty familiar, with hubs where you can pick up quests and tasks, with the open sea beckoning for you to go and complete them.

Customisation of your player character and ship will clearly be a big factor, with different sizes and shapes of ship available as you rank up and become more notorious.

The showcase also unveils a resource system that will have you waiting alongside islands and other locations while you harvest their trees, fruit and more, confirming that you won't be able to leave your ship unless you're in a safe spot.

Skull and Bones isn't coming out for older consoles, so you'll be able to pick it up for PS5, Xbox Series X/S or PC, while it'll also be streamable on Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.