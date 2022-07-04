(Pocket-lint) - Twilight comes for us all eventually - or, at least, it does for games with online services. It's increasingly rare for these connectivity options to last forever, and Ubisoft is demonstrating that principle by closing down some old components in a range of games later this year.

From 1 September 2022, a host of its most famous titles including Ghost Recon: Future Soldier and Assassin's Creed II will lose out on certain features, ranging from changes like being unable to access or install DLCs to the absence of any multiplayer whatsoever.

As we say, this is altogether common in the world of gaming right now, but it's still a shame to know that these pieces of history (some more important than others) will no longer be accessible as they currently are.

Two big exceptions exist in the form of more recent remasters of Far Cry 3 and Assassin's Creed Brotherhood specifically, which will still work in their complete state. You can find the list of games affected, along with details of the changes, below.

Best Xbox One games 2022: Top titles that every Xbox One S and X owner should play By Max Freeman-Mills · 27 April 2022 If you're looking for something to play on your Xbox One S or Xbox One X you've come to the right place. Here are the best games around for Xbox One.

Assassin's Creed II

PC, PlayStation 3: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Assassin's Creed 3 (2012 Release)

PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to downloadable content (DLC) will be unavailable.

PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD

PC: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

Assassin's Creed Revelations

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer or use online features.

Driver San Francisco

PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Far Cry 3 (2012 Release)

PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: The multiplayer for the game will be unavailable. To play the solo campaign, you will have to set your console into offline mode.

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

Rayman Legends

PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Silent Hunter 5

PC: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

Space Junkies

PC (HTC VIVE, Oculus): As a multiplayer-only title, you will be unable to play the game going forward.

Splinter Cell: Blacklist

PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

ZombiU

Wii U: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.