(Pocket-lint) - Twilight comes for us all eventually - or, at least, it does for games with online services. It's increasingly rare for these connectivity options to last forever, and Ubisoft is demonstrating that principle by closing down some old components in a range of games later this year.
From 1 September 2022, a host of its most famous titles including Ghost Recon: Future Soldier and Assassin's Creed II will lose out on certain features, ranging from changes like being unable to access or install DLCs to the absence of any multiplayer whatsoever.
As we say, this is altogether common in the world of gaming right now, but it's still a shame to know that these pieces of history (some more important than others) will no longer be accessible as they currently are.
Two big exceptions exist in the form of more recent remasters of Far Cry 3 and Assassin's Creed Brotherhood specifically, which will still work in their complete state. You can find the list of games affected, along with details of the changes, below.
What games is Ubisoft shutting down multiplayer for?
Assassin's Creed II
- PC, PlayStation 3: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Assassin's Creed 3 (2012 Release)
- PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to downloadable content (DLC) will be unavailable.
- PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
- PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.
- PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
- PC: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.
Assassin's Creed Revelations
- PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer or use online features.
Driver San Francisco
- PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.
- PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Far Cry 3 (2012 Release)
- PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.
- PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
- PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: The multiplayer for the game will be unavailable. To play the solo campaign, you will have to set your console into offline mode.
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
- PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.
Rayman Legends
- PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Silent Hunter 5
- PC: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.
Space Junkies
- PC (HTC VIVE, Oculus): As a multiplayer-only title, you will be unable to play the game going forward.
Splinter Cell: Blacklist
- PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
- PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
ZombiU
- Wii U: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.