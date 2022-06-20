New Assassin's Creed to be announced in September

(Pocket-lint) - Ubisoft has confirmed that it intends to unveil the next step forward for its blockbuster Assassin's Creed franchise in September, after skipping the likes of Summer Games Fest.

All Ubisoft has actually said on the matter is as follows: "The Assassin's Creed teams hope the community will enjoy these celebrations and invite all players to join them this September as they unveil the future of Assassin's Creed during a very special event".

That's an enticing prospect, but it leaves things very open as far as what will actually be announced. We've heard a bunch of rumours about two Assassin's Creed projects in recent months, after all.

One, apparently code-named Assassin's Creed Rift, is reportedly a smaller game that could act as a useful stopgap for the series by offering up a more focussed version of the sprawling RPGs of recent years.

It could have a stealthier focus, which would be a return to the themes of earlier games in the franchise.

Alternatively, there has also been plenty of noise around Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is seemingly the true future of Assassin's Creed, to fit Ubisoft's own words. It will apparently usher in a live service era where a single platform hosts content across time periods and games.

Ubisoft could reveal either or both of these projects in September, or we could find out about something entirely unknown, but we'll doubtless find out more about the event's scheduling soon.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.