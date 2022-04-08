(Pocket-lint) - Ubisoft has announced a new mobile game - Rainbow Six Mobile, which aims to bring the best parts of its hit tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege to mobile platforms.

We've gathered all the key information about the game right here, so read on to find out more about the game, and how you can sign up to be among the first to play it.

You can check out the first trailer for the game below, which gives a taste of the tactical action it's aiming to serve up.

It showcases an impressive visual presentation, although the trailer is noticeable free of the HUD that you'll have while actually playing - you can check that out in our section further down about gameplay.

There isn't yet a firm release date for Rainbow Six Mobile, but the official site is up and running with some useful information for those who are really keen to play it as soon as they can. It confirms that the game is coming to both Android and iOS.

This registration is for a closed alpha test of the game, which gives us a bit of insight into how far the game is from release - in short, quite far. Games go through multiple stages of testing, and alpha tests are pretty early in this process.

This means we'd expect the game to hit app stores fully not much earlier than late 2022, unless Ubisoft can imress us with a quicker development period. Before that full release, though, you can expect to see a lot more tests including geographical ones for its online services.

We know a decent amount about how Rainbow Six Mobile will play, thanks to its trailer and the official website. Just like the full version of Siege, it's going to be a five-against-five shooter where one team plays attackers and the other defends.

Each will pick from a roster of operators, who have unique special abilities that let you fortify or attack locations in special ways, leading to a nice cut-and-thrust each round.

You'll be able to put up barriers and barricades, and watch each other using drones and cameras, but the heart of the game is in its tight gunplay.

In Siege you can die in just a couple of shots, but things look a little more generouns in the mobile version, since its controls are naturally going to be a little less precise. You can get a glimpse of what your screen will actually look like thanks to the shot below.

You can see options for shooting and movement, as well as your operator's equipment and abilities, so it really does look like the whole Siege experience might be represented. That said, there will be 10 operators at launch, where Siege's roster is way bigger.

We'd imagine more characters will come in subsequent upgrades, possibly locked behind paywalls or experience barriers.

We'll have to wait to get our hands on Rainbow Six Mobile before we can be too confident about how it'll play, but the footage we've seen so far certainly looks promising, and might offer something pretty new in the mobile shooter market.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.