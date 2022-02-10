Assassin's Creed Mirage rumours and all you need to know

The Assassin's Creed series has been getting bigger and bigger as time winds on, but there are strong rumours that things might be changing with its next iteration, once code-named Rift and now officially titled Mirage.

We've gathered all the details floating around out there about the next Assassin's Creed game for you, right here, so be sure to check them out below.

Following months of rumours and leaks, on 1 September 2022 Ubisoft confirmed that its next Assassin's Creed game is called Mirage.

Prior to that, reports claimed that the much-rumoured next Assassin's Creed game was code-named Rift, according to Bloomberg, with later rumours correctly circulating the title Mirage, too.

We still don't have a clear sense of when Mirage might release, but Bloomberg again reported that it's expected for late 2022 or 2023, to plug a hole in the Assassin's Creed schedule before Ubisoft can release Infinity, which is a more concrete step forward for the franchise.

In December 2022, Insider Gaming claimed its sources are pointing at an August 2023 release date, but there's not a huge amount out there to back this up right now.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: Story

The key fact from Bloomberg's report about the game in terms of how its story will unfold is that it's expected to star Basim, who played a major role in the events of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, although it's likely to actually be set during his own time period.

There are also reports that the game will feature a recreation of medieval Baghdad as its chief setting, something that similarly won't be verified until or unless Ubisoft chooses to unveil the game properly.

Schreier reiterated that detail on Reddit in July 2022 when asked whether the game might feature an Aztec setting, a long-term wishlist item for series fans.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: Gameplay

The other big bit of information from Bloomberg (which is the one really deep report out there about Mirage at present) indicates that it will be taking a much tighter approach to its gameplay than more recent Assassin's Creed games, which have obviously sprawled to huge sizes with endless amounts to do.

The game will seemingly go back to the series roots a bit more, focussing more tightly on stealth and lethality, in a smaller world. For fans of the series, this could be a breath of fresh air - for all that the likes of Odyssey, Valhalla and Origins gained it new fans, there's nothing wrong with a game that won't take dozens of hours to get close to completing.

This should mean there are fewer RPG elements, and potentially no options for dialogue choices and branching quests, which might sound like a loss but could result in a much tighter experience.