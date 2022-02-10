(Pocket-lint) - The Assassin's Creed series has been getting bigger and bigger as time winds on, but there are strong rumours that things might be changing with its next iteration, code-named Rift.

We've gathered all the details floating around out there about the next Assassin's Creed game for you, right here, so be sure to check them out below.

For now, the much-rumoured next Assassin's Creed game is code-named Rift, according to Bloomberg, although that is not its final title by a long stretch. It's likely to change names before it gets announced, so we'll have to wait and see what it's called.

We also don't have a clear sense of when it might release, but Bloomberg again reports that it's expected for late 2022 or 2023, to plug a hole in the Assassin's Creed schedule before Ubisoft can release Infinity, which is a more concrete step forward for the franchise.

The key fact from Bloomberg's report about the game in terms of how its story will unfold is that it's expected to start Basim, who played a major role in the events of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, although it's likely to actually be set during his own time period.

There are also reports that the game will feature a recreation of medieval Baghdad as its chief setting, something that similarly won't be verified until or unless Ubisoft chooses to unveil the game properly.

The other big bit of information from Bloomberg (which is the one major report out there about Rift at present) indicates that it will be taking a much tighter approach to its gameplay than more recent Assassin's Creed games, which have obviously sprawled to huge sizes with endless amounts to do.

The game will seemingly go back to the series roots a bit more, focussing more tightly on stealth and lethality, in a smaller world. For fans of the series, this could be a breath of fresh air - for all that the likes of Odyssey, Valhalla and Origins gained it new fans, there's nothing wrong with a game that won't take dozens of hours to get close to completing.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.