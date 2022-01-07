(Pocket-lint) - Ubisoft has announced that its Ubisoft+ games subscription service will be coming to Xbox in the future.

Currently available on PC and Stadia, it offers over 100 Ubisoft back catalogue and new games, plus DLC and in-game items for a monthly fee.

So, what can Xbox gamers expect and what does it offer PC and Stadia users who are thinking of paying for membership. Read on.

Ubisoft+ is the French games publisher's own subscription service that works in a similar way to Xbox Game Pass or EA Play.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 7 January 2022

It provides access to more than 100 PC games (and Stadia equivalents) for a single monthly fee.

These include new and archive titles, plus a host of in-game rewards and downloadable content. For example, you can currently play the latest versions of Far Cry 6, Riders Republic and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, while Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on day one - 20 January 2022.

Many older titles include the original Far Cry, Assassin's Creed and Beyond Good and Evil.

All games are downloaded and played locally on your PC, although a second payment tier adds Stadia support too, enabling a handful of the games to play over the cloud on all devices able to access Google's service.

Although there's no specific date as yet, Ubisoft+ will be added to Xbox "in future".

There are two monthly membership tiers for Ubisoft+.

PC access only costs £12.99 / $14.99 / €14.99 per month and includes the entire library of games, new titles as they are released, DLC and in-game items to play on a PC system only.

A multi access plan costs £14.99 / $17.99 / €17.99 per month and adds Stadia support. A selection of the overall games library can therefore be played over the cloud rather than having to download and install them first.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Ubisoft+ will be added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when it arrives on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S (like EA Play), or whether it will be available as a standalone service.

There is no word on whether it will be added to PlayStation.

Ubisoft+ is largely global. Approximately 100 countries are covered by the service.

You can see a full list of regions here.

To find out more about Ubisoft+ and how to subscribe, head here.